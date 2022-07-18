Energy Dept worried about jet fuel availability after Natref refinery shuts down

Sasol Oil had to temporarily shut South Africa's Natref refinery over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Energy Department said that it was worried about the availability of jet fuel for airports after Sasol declared a force majeure on petroleum products due to late shipments.

The company said that the delays were beyond its control and had impacted the availability of crude oil feedstock for processing at Natref, resulting in the closure of the refinery for now.

The department's Tseliso Maqubela said that petrol and diesel weren't affected.

"There is the ability to import fuel in the country. We've always planned for such an eventuality but I think the impact on jet fuel because this was something that was not expected and is something we're going to have to look at," Maqubela said.

Sasol said that a crude tanker had since arrived in Durban and that Natref should be back up and running by the end of this month.