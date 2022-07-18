Counselling arranged for NW pupils after bus explosion

The pupils were attending Winter Camp classes at another school in Mantsha Village and were on their way back home when the explosion happened. No injuries were reported.

CAPE TOWN - Counseling has been arranged for some learners at the Letsatsing Secondary School in Mahikeng.

This comes after a private bus transporting 20 learners exploded in Mmabatho over the weekend.

No injuries were reported.

The North West Education Department's Elias Malindi: "The MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela was grateful that there were no injuries reported from the incident. She said: 'We wish to call upon all our bus operators to be extremely vigilant whenever they are transporting learners. They should ensure that their buses are roadworthy and they comply with the rules of the road.'"