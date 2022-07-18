Cele to Khayelitsha residents: Police working around the clock to fight crime
Around 35 people have been killed so far in mass shootings since March this year.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the Khayelitsha community said the area was ravaged by crime, which saw no end in sight.
Eleven people were killed in the area over the weekend in separate shootings.
Around 35 people have been killed so far in mass shootings since March this year.
Police Minister Bheki Cele revisited the Khayelitsha township, known as the mass shooting capital of the country.
While many South Africans were celebrating Mandela Day, the latest deadly shootings have given the people of Khayelitsha very little reason to celebrate.
Speaking to residents at the imbizo, Cele promised that police are doing all they can to solve crimes in the area.
The police minister’s visit comes almost a month after he had addressed community members in Khayelitsha.
[IN PICTURES] @SAPoliceService top brass in #Khayelitsha today to interact with this densely populated community thats grappling with high levels of violent crime, alcohol &drug abuse, proliferation of firearms, high number of illegal liquor outlets. pic.twitter.com/AEwFTkCoecLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 18, 2022
It may seem to many residents that nothing much has changed as communities continue to grapple with shootings.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said communities must work in collaboration with police to arrest criminals.
Patekile said it was impossible for police to fight crime alone.
He also said those behind the recent mass shootings could be gangs involved in extortion rackets.
“At this stage, it is still early to say what prompted that, but we are not ruling out extortion as part of the problems.”
The police have also announced that the construction of a new police station in Khayelitsha will begin in November.
Neighbourhood watch groups in the area said they could no longer fight crime.
One of the groups' members Linda Menziwa said there was still a serious lack of policing in his area.