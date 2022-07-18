Cele to Khayelitsha residents: Police working around the clock to fight crime

Around 35 people have been killed so far in mass shootings since March this year.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Khayelitsha community said the area was ravaged by crime, which saw no end in sight.

Eleven people were killed in the area over the weekend in separate shootings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revisited the Khayelitsha township, known as the mass shooting capital of the country.

While many South Africans were celebrating Mandela Day, the latest deadly shootings have given the people of Khayelitsha very little reason to celebrate.

Speaking to residents at the imbizo, Cele promised that police are doing all they can to solve crimes in the area.

The police minister’s visit comes almost a month after he had addressed community members in Khayelitsha.