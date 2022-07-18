ANC remembers Jessie Duarte as champion for women and the oppressed

She had been on medical leave since November only announcing a few months ago that she was battling cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Jessie Duarte will always be remembered for being an African National Congress (ANC) member to the core and a champion for women and the oppressed.

The 68-year-old passed away on Sunday and was buried on the very same day - as per Muslim rites.

She had been on medical leave since November only announcing a few months ago that she was battling cancer.

Duarte was serving her second term as the ANC's deputy secretary general and was due to retire at the ANC's elective conference in December.

For Duarte’s family and comrades, this moment of deeply searing pain would not be clouded by how she had been described in the media.

Instead, political heavyweights and her family – most of whom were in tears – spoke fondly of the fierce leader and her contribution to South Africa's democracy.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the political fraternity needed a straight shooter like Duarte, adding that her fearless nature set her apart from the rest.

"She was talking straight, shooting straight if it's black it's black, if it's red it's red, if it's white it's white that's Jessie for you".

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy in Duarte's honour where he said her death was a massive loss for the party and the country.

"This passing of comrade Jessie today is a really sad moment for all of us. Earlier with the family I did shed a tear because I remembered the conversations that she and I used to have."

The ANC has since declared a week of mourning for its fallen hero – calling on provinces to fly the party's flag at half mast.

A national memorial service expected to take place in Johannesburg on Thursday.