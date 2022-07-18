Alex residents want govt to tackle key social issues in SA to deal with crime

Hundreds of locals gathered at the local stadium to share their concerns with Police Minister Bheki Cele at a community imbizo on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Alexandra has called on government to address key social issues in the country, saying that this is the only solution to crime.

This follows the murders of six people last Thursday.

At the top of the list of community demands to government are calls for solutions to the country's challenges with poverty, unemployment and drug use.

"Poverty and overcrowding are the reasons for crime here in Alexandra," said one resident.

Another blamed overcrowding: "Overpopulation - in every corner of Alexandra you find drugs."

"One wonders about the whereabouts of the police," questioned a resident.

"Mr Cele, please create jobs for our youth so that crime can end. They say the lack of jobs is driving them to do the wrong thing," pleaded a resident of Alex.

Alexandra township residents detailed their frustration with crime in the area.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he would share the community's concerns with other government structures that may be able to address the issues raised.

He has, however, called on the community to also review its own practices.

"You can't have 347 shebeens. Almost every next door is a shebeen here and those shebeens sometimes allow young kids to be there," he said.