The Jessie we knew always put the needs of others first: Jessie Duarte's brother

He added that Duarte was small in stature but a formidable force with a fighting spirit that kept her alive

Jessie Duarte's brother - Zane Dangor said the late ANC stalwart died fighting.

Dangor - who delivered a tribute on behalf of the Duarte family, detailed his 68-year-old sister’s final days at her funeral service at the Westpark Cemetery on Sunday.

The ANC deputy secretary general died in the early hours of Sunday morning - following an 8-month-long battle with cancer.

While Dangor told mourners that Duarte had become frail, he said her smile had not faded - giving the family some sense of hope.

He added that Duarte was small in stature but a formidable force with a fighting spirit that kept her alive.

Dangor read a letter from Duarte's daughter, Zoe.

"Mom I've been at your side, watched you, helped you day and night, your energy decreasing, you lost weight and you wanted space so that we don't see the pain you are in. I could also see mom, how little had changed...your smile is still the same, still warm. Your laugh never changed throughout."

"This passage from Zoe's letter epitomises the Jessie we know. This is not always the same Jessie portrayed in the media. What Zoe is describing is the Jessie that always put the needs of others first," added Dangor.

Duarte was laid to rest with several high-ranking ANC officials in attendance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy while ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile delivered a message of support.

READ: Her politics was not divisive, but empowering and unifying: Ramaphosa on Duarte