Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

JOHANNESBURG - South African politicians have hailed the late ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte as a formidable leader - adding that her passing is not only a loss for the governing party but for South Africa as a whole.

Duarte lost her 8-month battle with cancer in the early hours of Sunday morning at the age of 68. She's been largely described as a fierce - and committed ANC activist - who served in the secretariat since 2012.

The EFF has also described her as a forthright individual who paid her dues to the struggle for liberation in South Africa. "She was passionate about gender equality and she fought against forms of sexism and patriarchy she will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance. The ANC has lost a committed member and the EFF sends its condolences to them," said the red beret's Leigh-Ann Mathys.

Meanwhile, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has hailed Duarte as an unwavering and resilient maternal voice of reason within the structures of the ANC. "Jessie was a hard worker, a no-nonsense taker. You could see even now that when she got sick you could see that the ANC was rudderless".

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloom paid homage to the lighter side of the fierce political figure. "Mme Jessie Duarte was a very warm person, a very loving person. When it come to laughing Mme Jessie was always there to crack jokes".

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba praised Duarte for her contribution to the liberation struggle and her commitment to women's empowerment. "When you look at Jessie's contribution, and unfortunately her political affiliation and mine are totally different, she really played a role in the liberation struggle of our country".