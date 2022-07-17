Go

Worst time for the party to lose Jessie Duarte - Mantashe

68-year-old Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday morning - following an 8-month-long battle with cancer.

FILE: ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte at the party's launch of its local government elections manifesto in Tshwane on 27 September 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said this is the worst time for the ANC to lose its deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Mantashe said the governing party is going through difficulties that could be better navigated with someone like Duarte around.

"We need her more than ever before. She is a fighter, she stands for what she believes. So this time when the ANC is going through a difficult patch, it's worse," said Mantashe.

Mantashe worked with her for five years between 2012 and 2017 - when she was the deputy secretary general and he was the secretary general.

