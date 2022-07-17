Khayalethu Magadla's father calls for the maintenance of infrastructure

Just moments after his son was buried Kholekile Magadla told Eyewitness News that he has questions for those responsible for maintaining the park where his son fell into a manhole

JOHANNESBURG - The father of the late Khayalethu Magadla said those employed to maintain infrastructure should do so, in order to avoid tragic events such as his son’s death.

His 6-year-old son died after falling into a manhole at Eco Park in Dlamini, Soweto, while playing with friends. Magadla's father told Eyewitness News that he believes his son would still be alive if officials carried out their duties effectively.

Just moments after his son was buried, Kholekile Magadla told Eyewitness News that he has questions for those responsible for maintaining the park, where he fell into a manhole. Magadla said those employed to maintain the parks must perform their duties to avoid tragedies such as his son’s death.

"Those deployed in positions should ensure that work is done wherever it has to be done. Because I do believe there is someone who works on these manholes, and is expected to check them always - and has to write a report. What was she or he doing?"

A weeks-long search operation ended when the child's body was found at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant nearly three weeks after he went missing. He was laid to rest on Saturday in the Eastern Cape.

Although the family said they are still stunned at the turn of events, they said his burial has brought them closure.