Jessie Duarte described as an outstanding citizen, vital part of the struggle

She passed away at the age of 68 in the early hours of this morning after a battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - An outstanding South African and a vital part of the struggle is how the late Jessie Duarte has been described.

The ANC deputy secretary general passed away at the age of 68 in the early hours of Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has paid tribute to his comrade saying this is the worst time for the ANC to lose its deputy secretary general.

Mantashe said the governing party is going through difficulties that could be better navigated with someone like Duarte around.

Manatashe worked with her for 5 years between 2012 and 2017 when she was the DSG and he was the Secretary-General.

"We need her more than ever before. She is a fighter she is strong. She stands for what she believes in so losing her at this time when the ANC is going difficult patch is worse".

Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League is urging party members to reconnect with the values of the organisation and serve South Africans in honour of Jessie Duarte.

Duarte has been largely described as a fierce - and committed ANC activist - who served in the secretariat since 2012.

She was due to retire in December when the party holds its national elective conference.

"She literally was extremely protective of the ANC. She dedicated her entire life to the values and principles of the ANC. She worked for the ANC through and through, I remember during election time she was working every day and night, never have I seen anyone so committed," said ANC Youth League Convener Nonceba Mhlauli.

At the same time, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has paid tribute to Duarte.

The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang who is currently summiting mount Kilimanjaro ahead of the country's founding President's birthday on Monday said the news of Duarte's passing is deeply saddening.

Duarte also served as a personal assistant to Madiba during South Africa's lead-up to democracy.

Her late brother, Ahmed Dangor who passed away two years ago was also a former executive at the Mandela Foundation.

Hatang remembers her role with the foundation.

"Jessie's extraordinary rich life intercepted with that of Madiba and with the journey of Nelson Mandela Foundation. Together with Mme Barbara Masekela between 1990 and 1994, she gave Madiba the dedicated executive assistance he needed in those tumultuous years of transition she become both comrade and friend to him."

Duarte will be laid to rest on Sunday at the Westpark cemetery in accordance with Islamic law.