Deploy specialist intelligence operators: Alex leader to Cele during imbizo

Many residents expressed anger at the recent murders of six people - saying the killings could have been avoided if there was adequate policing in Alexandra township.

Residents of Alexandra township have called on the police to prioritise crime prevention programmes after the murders of six locals in separate incidents of crime on Thursday night.

It's alleged that a local gang that has been terrorising the community for weeks was behind the killings. Four others are currently fighting for their lives in hospital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Sunday following complaints about the state of policing in the area.

One of those killed on Thursday night was Alex FM music manager, Joshua Mbatha.

Local leader and station manager Takalani Nemangowe has called on the police to deploy specialist intelligence operators in the area.

"Look, there is something happening in South Africa. We need to just be honest with ourselves. There is an operation of some sort, only the intelligence will pick up that thing. But from a distance we can see, these shootings, they are not normal."

Eight suspects are expected to appear in court soon in connection with the recent murders.

Cele has previously criticised the local police station saying it took more than two and a half hours before responding to the crime that rocked the township on Thursday.