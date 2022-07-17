City of Tshwane looking into water supply interruptions, not sure of cause

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane is investigating water supply interruptions across various areas in the north of the metro.

The City said water levels at some of its reservoirs have plummeted after it received complaints of intermittent water supply from its customers.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians have been sent to attend to the problem, although they have not yet established the cause of the disruptions.

In the meantime, the City has placed roaming water tankers to supply residents in the affected areas.

"Areas such as Ga-Rankuwa extension 16, 17,23. Mabopane A, C, V Soshanguve South the likes of Tswaing, the likes of Rietgat and another close by areas remain affected".