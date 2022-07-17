Cele cautions Alex community against blaming crime on foreign nationals

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the Johannesburg township on Sunday to meet with residents after at least six community members were gunned down, in separate incidents of crime, on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has cautioned residents of Alexandra against blaming foreign nationals for crime in the area.

Cele and other senior police officials were in the Johannesburg township on Sunday, after at least six community members were gunned down in separate incidents of crime, on Thursday night.

During a community meeting held at a local stadium, various community members suggested that the presence of foreign nationals was fueling crime in the area.

Tshepiso Makwela is among several residents from the township who believe that foreign nationals are the main drivers of crime in the area and in the rest of the country.

“If you can go out right now in Alex, on each and every single corner, there’s someone selling drugs. And when you find the person supplying the kid, it’s always a foreign national. So these people are doing a lot of harm, instead of a lot of good."

However, Cele denied this, saying available data suggests differently.

"We've got 145 000 criminals that are in correctional services as we speak in South Africa. 18 000 of them are foreign nationals, which means the majority remains South African," said Cele.

The police minister has encouraged Alexandra residents to partner with the police to identify and report criminals, regardless of their nationality.