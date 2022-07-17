Another deadly shooting in Lenasia and Khayelitsha

Police said a group of people were sitting around a fire when they were attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another shooting, this time in Lenasia - south of Johannesburg.

Police said a group of people were sitting around a fire when they were attacked on Saturday night. Three people were shot dead and two wounded.

A fourth body was found in a separate location.

Police are searching for suspects behind the deaths.

This is the latest in a series of shootings in Gauteng this month. Last weekend, 16 people were shot dead at Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, police have confirmed that five people died in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night.

In Khayelitsha, three men – aged 34, 36 and 50 were shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene, while in Makhaza, another two men - both in their 30s, were shot and killed in Makhaza.

Suspects in both cases are still in the wind.

Over the past three weeks, at least 55 lives have been lost due to mass killings or shootings in various parts of the country.

The first major incident was recorded late last month at the Enyobeni tavern in East London where 21 teenagers were found dead. More recently, a Free State farmer discovered seven bodies of deceased farm workers outside his property - also shot several times.