On Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha's death: A monumental loss, says colleague

Born and bred in Alexandra – Joshua Mbatha or DJ Jorontina as he was popularly known joined Alex FM as a young and eager intern and rose through the ranks until he became the music manager.

There’s been widespread condemnation following the murder of Alex FM DJ – Joshua Mbatha.

He's among six people who were killed in a spate of deadly armed robberies in Alex on Thursday night.

Mbatha – who had been walking home with two other colleagues, was shot in the chest after they were robbed at gunpoint.

The incident in Alex comes after 16 people were murdered in an ambush at Mdlalose’s tavern in Soweto last weekend.

Political parties – such as the IFP, ANC and UDM – as well as government leaders – including Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse have expressed concern over the growing violence.

Mbatha’s colleagues have described his death as a monumental loss. Station manager Takalani Nemangowe said Mbatha quickly won the hearts of listeners and the attention of his managers.

“He’s been with the station for some time and he rose through the ranks – until he became the music manager,” said Nemangowe.

He has described Mbatha as an asset to the Alex community – who created opportunities for young musicians. “You can imagine the bond that he has built over time with those young people of Alexandra - so it’s a loss not only to me, and the station.”

The South African National Editors Forum has conveyed its condolences to Mbatha’s family – theirs is one of many messages of shock and condemnation for the attack.

In its statement – SANEF said the details of the memorial and funeral services for Mbatha will be communicated in due course.