Search continues for man whose canoe capsized while fishing in Harties

The search continues for a 44-year-old man who went missing in the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West on Thursday night.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the man was on a fishing canoe that capsized after getting caught in fishing nets - 100 metres from shore.

The Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon said search efforts are continuing:

"Family reported that he had disappeared under water...on Friday and on Saturday the South African Police Service and police divers supported by a police vessel…are continuing an extensive search operation."