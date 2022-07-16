Search continues for man whose canoe capsized while fishing in Harties
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, the man was on a fishing canoe that capsized after getting caught in fishing nets - 100 metres from shore.
The search continues for a 44-year-old man who went missing in the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West on Thursday night.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the man was on a fishing canoe that capsized after getting caught in fishing nets - 100 metres from shore.
The Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon said search efforts are continuing:
"Family reported that he had disappeared under water...on Friday and on Saturday the South African Police Service and police divers supported by a police vessel…are continuing an extensive search operation."
A Police Dive Unit are continuing in an ongoing search for a 44 year old male who went missing in #HartbeespoortDam on Thursday night.National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) July 16, 2022
Our thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.