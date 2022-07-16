SACP congress descends into chaos over leadership battle

Eyewitness News understands that Blade Nzimande who has been at the helm of the party for 24 years - serving as general-secretary, and minerals and energy Minister Gwede Mantashe are battling it out for the position of national chairperson.

The SA Communist Party's congress descended into chaos early on Saturday morning as delegates fought over nominations for new leaders.

An unprecedented leadership dispute that spells the beginning of the descent of the SACP played out at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg on Friday night and only ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Eyewitness News understands that Blade Nzimande who has been at the helm of the party for 24 years - serving as general-secretary, and minerals and energy Minister Gwede Mantashe are battling it out for the position of national chairperson.

Mantashe occupied the same role from 2007 to 2012.

Sources say there were also discrepancies with the nomination process after a fraudulent form was allegedly submitted - by a delegate from Limpopo.

They have also told Eyewitness News that what unfolded was “painful and embarrassing” – as they contended with the fact that the party’s character was being degraded.

After weeks of talks among provincial leaders of the party in an attempt to avoid open contestation for positions – a bruising battle over the top posts could not be avoided.

Meanwhile, Nzimande who told congress earlier in the week that he was not interested in positions that are gained through factional fights, appears to be contradicting that very sentiment by agreeing to stand for the post.

This is the first congress of the party where individuals are openly contesting leadership posts – with sources telling Eyewitness News that at the core of the battle is the pursuit of access to ministerial postings through the SACP's alliance with the governing ANC.

First deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila is uncontested for the position of general secretary - while deputy finance minister David Masondo is expected to be elected 2nd deputy general secretary.

Voting is taking place on Saturday morning and the new leadership is expected to be announced later in the afternoon.