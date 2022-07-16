Theft, fraud compromising Tutuka station - Ramaphosa told on oversight visit

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on tutuka’s operational woes.

Mpumalanga - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up talks with Eskom executives at the Tutuka power plant in Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa arrived at Tutuka on Saturday morning for an update on the state of affairs at the embattled power station.

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on tutuka’s operational woes.

The theft of spares and other tools is said to be impacting the plant's functionality.

The presentation to the president lists theft and fraud as the station's biggest setbacks.

The visit comes as government works on various plans to find solutions to the country's electricity crisis - with Ramaphosa saying this week that he will update the public on the interventions that will be implemented soon.