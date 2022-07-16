PowerBall results: Friday, 15 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the PowerBall draw on Friday, 15 July 2022 are:
PowerBall: 03, 09, 36, 44, 50 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 10, 16, 31, 46, 47 PB: 13
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
