FS police arrest two suspects over Kestell farm murders

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of seven farm workers in Kestell. The bodies of six women and a young man were discovered inside a house at Lismore farm yesterday.

It's understood that the victims were shot several times. The owner of the farm discovered the bodies and alerted authorities. The victims were a 17-year-old boy and six women, between the ages of 22 and 53 years old.

Free State police spokesperson Sam Makhele says a police investigating team followed intelligence driven information which lead to the arrest of the two suspects. Two firearms, a shotgun, and pellet gun were recovered. Police are looking into the possibility that one of the weapons were used during the murders.