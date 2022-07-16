Families split up because of SARS 'rogue unit' allegations - Van Loggerenberg

“A newspaper article that the unit ran a brothel, why would a big newspaper say so if it wasn’t true and why would the revenue service keep quiet if it wasn't true? There are situations where families split up."

Former executive at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) Johann van Loggerenberg has relayed how the lives of members of the so-called rogue unit were affected by allegations of its existence and its alleged illegal activities.

Van Loggerenberg was cross-examined this week in the Section 194 process inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, as once again the work of the revenue services' high-risk investigation unit took centre stage.

The former Sars executive has accused Mkhwebane of disregarding his version of events on the so-called rogue unit.

Van Loggerenberg insisted a lot of damage may have been prevented if the now-suspended public protector had consulted with him when compiling her report. This is despite the fact that other reports had already been written and challenged on the so-called rogue unit.

He said people’s lives were affected by the allegations.

“A newspaper article that the unit ran a brothel, why would a big newspaper say so if it wasn’t true and why would the revenue service keep quiet if it wasn't true? There are situations where families split up."

Van Loggerenberg has completed his testimony but Mpofu said he reserves the right to call him back if need be.