'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Miss South Africa 2021 is the new Miss Supranational 2022.

25-year-old Lalela Mswane was crowned on Friday in Poland - where the 13th instalment of the pageant took place.

In the top five final question-and-answer session, when asked about why people fear losing things they don't even have, Mswane spoke about the importance of having an attitude of gratitude.

"I used to suffer from losing things that I don't have. It stems from fear of perfection or pressures of the world and trying to seek from happiness that you don't have... An attitude of gratitude should be something that we instil every day."

Many have congratulated the pageant queen - who was the second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel in 2021 - a decision she received backlash for, for holding her head up high and representing SA amidst it all.