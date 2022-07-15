Zandile Gumede, co-accused set to go on trial for corruption next week

Gumede and 21 others stand accused of a whopping 2,793 counts of conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede’s trial is set to kick off in the Durban High Court next week.

The State alleges that the accused circumvented supply chain management processes on a Durban solid waste tender for over R300 million.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara: "The matter of S vs Zandile Gumede and 21 others, will return to the Durban High Court next week, on 18 July 2022, where the trial is set to begin. The accused in this matter are an array of eThekwini municipal officials (current and past), ward councillors, business people and their companies."