WC liquor traders call on authorities to help tighten security at taverns

The recent murders at taverns in East London, Soweto and Pietermaritzburg have caused anxiety for many in the industry.

CAPE TOWN - Liquor traders from the Western Cape are calling on authorities to help them tighten security at their taverns.

Township liquor traders say the recent tavern killings are a cause for concern as they are already struggling to compete with big chain stores that sell alcohol.

The secretary of the Western Cape Liquor Traders’ Organisation - Lefa Mapilo said business is being affected by the recent attacks, and this is why they've been in contact with law enforcement experts to increase their protection while trading.

"Patrons are starting to stay away from taverns now because of this as a result we had an emergency meeting yesterday trying to engage the heads of law enforcement, which is our provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile, and our law enforcement security JP Smith," said Mapilo.

Liquor traders now fear that patrons may stop going to taverns and consume alcohol at their homes instead.