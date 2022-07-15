WC govt says events sector key to its economic recovery after pandemic

The Western Cape government believes Saturday's South Africa vs Wales Test rugby series decider at the DHL Stadium is just one opportunity to help revive the sector.

CAPE TOWN - With COVID-19 restrictions now a thing of the past, the Western Cape government said that it was firmly focused on economic recovery and job creation.

Officials said the key to this was rejuvenating the province's events sector, which was among the biggest casualties of the pandemic.

And filling the 62,000-capacity venue will give Cape Town's events industry that much-needed push to claw back revenue and jobs.

Officials said that in the past, major sporting events like the rugby sevens tournaments have injected hundreds of millions into the local economy.

One such tournament staged at the DHL Stadium several years ago brought in more than R750 million alone.

"And such sporting extravaganza's had to be put on hold of course for the past two years due to COVID-19. The full reopening of the events sector with restrictions like limits on crowd sizes now scrapped it's critical to aiding the Provinces general economic revival," said Western Cape Premier spokesperson Regan Thaw.

Cape Town can look forward to a number of big tournaments, including the upcoming Rugby World Cup Sevens, and the Hockey Masters World Cup.

And the World Sevens Series also returns to the Mother City in December.