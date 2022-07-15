SACP calls on finacial setor to invest in job creation

The party's general secretary Blade Nzimande said the reserve bank could play a greater role in the country's economics.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has, once again, called for an overhaul of the country's economic and financial systems.

It said the current set-up only favoured capitalists at the expense of the working class and the poor.

Speaking at the party's fifteenth national congress in Boksburg, the party's general secretary Blade Nzimande said the reserve bank could play a greater role in the country's economics.

Nzimande said that this could be done by ensuring banks invest in manufacturing and productive sectors of the economy to create jobs.

He said it was unfortunate that while the governing African National Congress' policies were good in theory, the organisation continuously yielded to the financial sector's demands.

Nzimande also revived the call for workers' pensions to be invested back into the economy instead of being invested in non-labour-intensive sectors - with no other goal but to generate profit through savings.

“If you take, for instance, government employees pension fund, GEPF, invests its money through the PIC but GEPF is funded as if the 1.3 million public servants will all retire on the same day,” he said.