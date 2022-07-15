Ramaphosa on criminal cases against him: 'I won't be bullied into submission'

Ramaphosa was addressing the South African Communist Party congress under way in Boksburg on Friday.

BOKSBURG - While African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa remains mum on the details of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm, he said he would not be intimidated and bullied by his detractors.

He reassured delegates that he is not above the law and will abide by the outcomes of investigations.

Despite earlier disgruntlement by members of the party over the timing of Ramaphosa’s address, he was well received at the congress where he appeared bold as he addressed the allegations of corruption, money laundering, and kidnapping.

An emboldened Ramaphosa said he will not allow the criminal charges against him to defocus him from his quest to rebuild the South African economy.

“I will not allow this to deter me, to discourage me from the work that I have to do. I will not be intimidated, nor distracted or bullied into submission.”

Without detailing how the allegations are meant to induce the reaction he describes, Ramaphosa said he would continue to do his work as a president of the republic.

His supporters have been vocal about how the charges brought against him by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser are a fightback by people, including leaders of the ANC who are implicated in fraud and corruption in the state as investigated by the Zondo commission of inquiry.

“I will continue to work alongside South Africans to create jobs, tackle poverty, to build safe communities and change the lives of our people and tackle the issue of electricity in our country.”

Some commentators and analysts have likened the Phala Phala scandal to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla moment when he was found to have benefitted unlawfully from state resources.

That scandal went on to be the defining moment of his Presidency, which eventually led to his resignation.