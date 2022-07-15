Multi-sectoral response to zoonic diseases in Africa is needed - WHO

On Thursday, the global health body revealed that there had been a 63% rise in zoonotic diseases recorded in Africa over the past decade.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended a one-health approach to stem the rise in zoonotic diseases in Africa.

Experts said that this required multiple sectors, disciplines and communities to collaborate.

Two hundred and three confirmed monkeypox cases have been diagnosed on the continent this year.

South Africa has recorded three unlinked laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases.

WHO regional director, Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, said that an all-hands-on-deck approach was needed to prevent and control zoonotic diseases such as Ebola, monkeypox and other coronaviruses.

"Africa needs a multi-sectoral response encompassing experts in human, animal, and environmental health working in collaboration with communities. Equally crucial are reliable surveillance mechanisms and response capacities to rapidly detect pathogens and mount robust responses to quell any potential spread," said Moeti.