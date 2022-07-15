Mkhwebane's lawyers to call Ramaphosa to testify in her impeachment inquiry

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing the suspended Public Protector, has told Parliarment that they will be writing to the president to invite him to testify in the Section 194 process into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane say they will call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify in her impeachment inquiry in order to clarify the allegations he made against her.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing the suspended Public Protector, has told Parliament that they will be writing to the president to invite him to testify in the Section 194 process into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

But the president has already rejected this suggestion that was also made by member of Parliament, Bantu Holomisa.

Earlier this week, Holomisa suggested that Ramaphosa testifies on his 2017 election campaign.

In her report, Mkhwebane found that the president deliberately misled Parliament on the R500,000 donation he received from Bosasa, but it was set aside by the High Court.

Mpofu said that President Ramaphosa had more to answer than just his decision to suspend the Public Protector.

"It is not for the reasons of dealing with the issue of suspension and all that per se, but just on the merits, on the fact that he has made certain accusations against the Public Protector, saying that she's guilty of perjury and all sorts of things which would be impeachable if they're true," Mpofu explained.

But he also made reference to another president that may also be invited to testify.

"One of the charges has to do with a meeting of a president. We could go to that person and say 'did you meet with the Public Protector?' The person might say yes or no, we go to the evidence leaders and say Ok, we accept it at face value," Mpofu said.

Mpofu said that if Ramaphosa refused to appear before the inquiry, he may be summoned.

Meanwhile, former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg will continue with his testimony on Friday morning.