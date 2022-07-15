Macingwane loses appeal bid to continue to position himself as Nafcoc leader

Sabelo Macingwane was axed from his position in 2019 on the back of a motion of no confidence. However, he maintains that the motion was passed during a meeting which wasn’t properly convened.

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) president, Sabelo Macingwane, has lost a bid to appeal a High Court ruling interdicting him from continuing to style himself as the organisation’s head honcho.

He tried unsuccessfully to challenge his removal as president in the Johannesburg High Court but is now appealing that ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In the meantime, his successor earlier this year secured an interdict from the High Court barring him from continuing to position himself as the president to the media and the public at large.

Macingwane responded with an application for leave to appeal but it was dismissed this week.

In the ruling, which was handed down on Wednesday, the court found that Nafcoc had supported its application by reference to minutes, confirmatory affidavits, and correspondence which had confirmed it had a prima facie right.

It said that the balance of convenience had favoured that the order be granted in Nafcoc’s favour "to preserve its position and continue with its work" until the SCA had handed down judgment.

The court said that Macingwane had a right to a hearing and would be heard, but he hadn’t been able to demonstrate that he suffered any real prejudice or that the order would interfere with the continued working of the organisation or in any way prejudice the organisation.

It wasn’t persuaded that another court would arrive at a different conclusion and dismissed the application with costs.