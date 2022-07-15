Lamola hails establishment of Special Tribunal, says it's eased burden on SIU

The Special Tribunal was launched in 2019 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up the litigation of cases investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that the establishment of the Special Tribunal was already yielding positive results in the fight against corruption.

Lamola addressed a packed gathering in Boksburg on Thursday during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

He lauded the law enforcement agency, saying that it was one of government’s success stories.

Minister Lamola said that this had eased the burden on the unit.

"The setting up and subsequent operation of the Special Tribunal in 2019 by the government has made it possible for the SIU to expedite the recovery of state monies and state assets lost through negligent and corrupt means," the minister said.

Lamola said that the SIU no longer had to queue in the country’s high courts and experience delays which bought criminals time to hide money or move assets acquired through corrupt means.

He said that in just under three years, the Special Tribunal had been able to adjudicate cases involving government contracts amounting to R8.6 billion.