KZN Santaco welcomes Cele's interventions to curb taxi violence in region

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he would establish a team to probe the murders and the irregularities around money collected by the association.

DURBAN - Santaco in KwaZulu-Natal has welcome Police Minister Bheki Cele’s interventions to curb taxi violence on the province's south coast.



Last year, a number of people were murdered in the Ugu district last year.

This year alone over 20 murders were recorded since January.

With the taxi violence having increased in this district this year, Santaco called for government to intervene and it seems that their calls did not fall on deaf ears.

The police minister said that he would establish a team from different provinces to investigate the challenges here.

This was well-received by Santaco.

The organisation’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Boy Zondi: "I'm also happy with the call that the minister has made here of a team that is going to be looking specifically at each and every association that will investigate why there are taxi violence, why there is money that is not accounted for. We are happy we are going to be part of that."

Cele also urged the taxi bosses to unite. He said that they were capable of so much more, like owning airlines and luxury buses if they focused on a common goal.