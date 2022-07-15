Kopanang Africa urges govt to curb fake news to avoid xenophobic attacks

The group on Friday called for government to intervene immediately or to warn things may just get out of control.

CAPE TOWN - Non-governmental organisation, Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, said South Africans were causing unnecessary anxiety on social media, which may lead to xenophobic attacks.

Kopanang Africa said South Africans were consuming misinformation from social media, which may cause xenophobic attacks and innocent people would get hurt.

Videos and images of foreign nationals carrying guns have been doing the rounds on social media since the deaths of 16 people at a Soweto tavern recently.

Spokesperson Dale McKinley said the hatred was creating anxiety among many foreigners living in the country.

“It is not just in the realm of xenophobes Operation Dudula in particular and since its formation, it has been renowned for circulating misinformation on videos and basically trying to stoke up hatred and divisions and we have pointed these things out to authorities, saying these are violations of our laws and nothing has been done.”

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia said politicians were also to blame for spreading fake news and this could lead to their followers attacking innocent people.