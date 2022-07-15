'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?' Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Clement Manyathela spoke to Alex FM station manager, Takalane Nemangowe, about the series of shootings that claimed that lives of eight people, including the station's music manager, Joshua Mbatha.

In yet another tragic case of gun violence, eight people were killed in a series of shootings in Alexandra on Thursday night, including Alex FM music manager, Joshua Mbatha.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Alex FM station manager Takalane Nemangowe about this tragic incident.

Mbatha was walking home from the station at around 8:30pm with two of his colleagues when they were met by three gunmen.

The men robbed the three of their cellphones and shoes and started shooting at the group.

Mbatha was shot in the chest and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at a local clinic later that evening according to Nemangowe.

His colleagues were uninjured but understandably traumatised by the event.

It appears that the other shootings in the area may have been by the same gang walking down the roads in Alex, according to Nemangowe.

Listeners called in wondering what was being done about these shootings and wondering whether this could be connected to the recent tavern shootings.

If one looks from the outside and you look at all of these things it's almost as if all the shooting incidents are connected... One would ask, where is the minister of police concerning all of this? Where is South African crime intelligence to deal with this issue? Is South Africa supposed to be on red alert? What is happening? No one is giving answers. Antony from Johannesburg, 702 listener

Others have suggested that the extortion groups that have been seen in Cape Town are now developing in Johannesburg.

There is no way police are going to win this without having a proper intelligence body. I grew up in Khayelitsha and we've had these situations a lot. Even shootouts with policemen, and these were extortion groups which had policemen involved in them also... I think that movement has now come to Johannesburg and it's come in it's full force. Max in Naturena, 702 listener

After the level of the violence we have been seeing, so many South African's feel afraid, frustrated, and completely let down by the police.

The population of Alexandra is almost 2 million, and the police that are there in Alex, there are not even 200. I'm talking about the uniformed police officers that are supposed to do visibility in Alexandra, there are less that 200... When you look at four vans patrolling 2 million people, that is not reasonable. Joe in Edenvale, 702 listener

To find out more about the Alex shootings, listen to the audio below from 3:50.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?' Citizens want answers after Alex shootings