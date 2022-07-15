Niehaus leads ANC marchers calling for Ramaphosa's suspension

The marchers want party president Cyril Ramaphosa to be suspended pending investigations into all cases opened against him and the price of petrol to be reduced to R12 per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of African National Congress (ANC) members marched to the party’s headquarters - Luthuli House - to hand over a memorandum of demands on Friday.

The marchers want the party leader Cyril Ramaphosa to be suspended pending investigations into the Phala Phala farm matter - where he is alleged to have concealed a burglary and theft of millions of dollars. The march - led by suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus - took place under the banner ‘Ramaphosa Must Go’. Niehaus is part of a grouping commonly referred to as the radical economic transformation, which is against Ramaphosa as a leader and is a firm supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

The group said that law enforcement should look into the allegations and charges laid against Ramaphosa. Moreover, they called for the price of petrol - which costs over R25 per litre - to be reduced to R12.

A high police presence greeted the members who went to hand over their demands at Luthuli House.