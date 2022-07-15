Elsies River man (54) to appear in court in connection to rape of girl (10)

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River man is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Police said their investigation into the incident was still under way and called on anyone who could assist detectives with their probe to contact them.

The Elsies River Community Police Forum's gender-based violence committee said a picket would be held outside the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday to highlight the issue of GBV and especially violence against children.

Committee chairperson Charmen Gribi said the 54-year-old accused was known to the community.

“The community is infuriated; we just want to take a stand to say no more. We are not going to be standing around silently when our kids are being abused and being raped,” Gribi said.

Incidents involving crimes against children open old wounds for Elsies River residents who've been left devastated by the death of two young girls in recent years.

In February 2020, eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home. She was raped and murdered, and her body was found in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

In May 2017, three-year-old Courtney Pieters was raped and murdered. Her body was found in Epping Industria nine days after she was reported missing.