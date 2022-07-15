EFF to approach courts to speed up probes into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala matter

EFF leader Julius Malema wants President Ramaphosa removed from office.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it planned to approach the courts and various organs of state to hasten its investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged involvement in the Phala Phala farm saga.

The calls come after the party on Thursday announced its plans to oust the president, including building an impeachment case against him.

The red berets said that under Ramaphosa’s administration, the quality of life for millions of people had worsened.

This comes as South African businesses and households have had to endure bouts of power cuts for three consecutive weeks, while the price of fuel, food and transport continue to spike.

Malema criticised the African National Congress (ANC) and the president’s response to allegations that he may have concealed the theft of US$4 million at his farm in Limpopo in 2020.

"The EFF will approach the courts of South Africa to compel Parliament to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation of all the crimes committed by Cyril Ramaphosa, with the aim of building a solid case of an impeachment," Malema said.

Malema said that he would lead a national shutdown against the crisis at Eskom, unemployment, the rising cost of living and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.

"We cannot fold our arms and do nothing while our country is being sold to the dogs. the EFF calls on all the people of South Africa to join the national shutdown," the EFF leader said.

The party will also be pushing for a motion of no confidence against the president in Parliament.

