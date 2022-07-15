Cosatu's Losi challenges SACP to develop solution to crises facing SA

The Cosatu president painted a dire state of affairs for South Africa as it faces a record high unemployment rate, rising living costs, collapsing state institutions and crippled local municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has challenged South African Communist Party (SACP) delegates at the communist party's 15th national congress to develop practical solutions to resolve a myriad of economic crises facing the country.

Losi told delegates in Boksburg that economic recovery would rest on a capacitated development state, calling the tripartite alliance to action.

The Cosatu president painted a dire state of affairs for South Africa as it faces a record high unemployment rate, rising living costs, collapsing state institutions and crippled local municipalities.

The country’s economy has also barely recovered from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest as well as the rolling blackouts.

Losi described these as a sign of a country on the verge of an implosion.

But she said that it was not all doom and gloom and has thrown her weight behind the economic recovery and reconstruction plan.

"The ERRP is a plan to enable the economy to recover from state capture, corruption and COVID-19. Further engagements are needed on the long-term transformation of the economy. We need to hear the voice of the party in these engagements. We need to see the party at Nedlac as part of the community delegation once again," Losi said.

She added that the continued implementation of the plan would help kick-start the economy and save Eskom as well as other struggling SOEs.