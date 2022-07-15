Busa proposes plans to rid SA of load shedding

The country has been hit by weeks of load shedding with a clear plan needed to alleviate the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said while it awaited a plan to stop load shedding expected from the president shortly, it has called on the government to implement a number of key measures.

Busa said the impact of the current load shedding has had a significant impact on South Africa's economy, the business community and general citizens citing that action was needed.

The organisation said business and energy experts agree that a set of key interventions were urgently needed.

These include resolving power generation licensing issues and accelerating the time it takes to get applications approved.

Added to this, there needs to be an unblocking of red tape constraining private sector investment in generation capacity as well as removing caps on registering self-generation projects.

Busa said Eskom needed help and the answer was an emergency feed-in tariff framework established to enable it to buy power from existing generators.

It said a public-private transmission partnership framework would then speed up build times.

The bottom line is that significant new generation and transmission capacity can be brought online within the next 24 months - and there are growing calls for action.