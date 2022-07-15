Go

Banyana advance to Women's Afcon semis, seal 2023 WWC spot

Banyana Banyana advanced to the semifinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan Stadim in Morocco on Thursday night.

Banyana Banyana players celebrate their win over Tunisia in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match on 14 July 2022. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
The result means that South Africa also qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jermaine Seoposenwe scored the only goal of the match but it was enough to see South Africa through to the semifinals, where they will face Zambia on Monday.

