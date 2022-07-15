ANC's Ramaphosa to address SACP congress amid tensions over alliance status

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the South African Communist Party (SACP) congress on Friday morning amid fresh tensions among the organisation’s members on the relevance of the governing party at the gathering.

The fifteenth national congress of the party has been meeting in Boksburg since Monday, with Ramaphosa among the subjects which have featured prominently in discussions.

At the onset of the event, delegates protested against the decision of the party’s leaders to schedule the president’s address after the presentation of the political report by general secretary Blade Nzimande, which automatically allows him to close the conference, presenting an anomaly in SACP processes.

President Ramaphosa, who will address the congress in his capacity as leader of the troubled and declining ANC, could be in for a lukewarm reception when he addresses delegates on Friday.

Not only have the delegates been discussing the failures of the ANC in the state, but they have also queried why Ramaphosa was not present to hear the political report, which outlines the core posture of the party on various critical issues, including its rocky relationship with the ANC.

They said that they felt undermined by the ANC, as they implored their leaders to reschedule the address, albeit those attempts failed.

However, what Ramaphosa is assured of is support regarding the Phala Phala scandal, with the SACP's outgoing general secretary saying that they were pleased with how he has handled the cases of kidnapping, money laundering and corruption against him by former State Security Agency boss, Arthur Fraser.

We [are] setting a horrible precedent. That information that you acquire in your deployment, you don’t release it as you are supposed to be but you use it for your own personal, factional, wrong agenda. That is one of the things we must bring to an end as part of fighting against state capture," Nzimande said.

Fraser claims that Ramaphosa failed to report the theft of an alleged four million US dollars at his Limpopo farm.

The congress is also expected to nominate new leaders on Friday after Ramaphosa presents his political address.