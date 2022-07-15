ANC's Ramaphosa backs talks for reconfiguration of tripartite alliance

As Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) continue to criticise the state of the tripartite alliance, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that there had been weaknesses, lapses, and shortcomings in how the relationship was managed.

He said that the three organisations needed to pursue a shared programme despite calls for its dissolution.

The SACP and Cosatu have been calling for the alliance to be redesigned to ensure equal participation and continuous consultations in the formulation of key policies in the government for close to a decade now.

The two organisations have also been engaging on whether to continue supporting the ANC at the polls as it becomes more evident that the party is succumbing to internal failures and struggles over leadership, which manifests in how it governs the country.

Ramaphosa has admitted that the structures of the alliance have not been working as effectively as they should.

"The discussion, for instance, about the reconfiguration of the alliance is something that needs to be concluded so that we have an alliance that is suited to the conditions and the tasks of the present. As president of the ANC, I do support that we should have a thorough discussion on the reconfiguration of the alliance," Ramaphosa said.