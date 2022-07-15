ANC marchers led by Niehaus give party 48 hours to remove Ramaphosa

They say they also want an immediate end to load shedding among other demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) members who led a march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Friday have given the party 48 hours to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from his position.

They say they also want an immediate end to load shedding, among other demands.

All roads leading to Luthuli House were blockaded as the march got under way and was led by suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo.

The ANC march seemed to have been a factional move against the party president as there was not much support and no national executive member on site.

The memorandum was received by ANC member Collen Maine who promised to have the demands delivered to his superiors.

Some of the demands relate to issues that have seen strike action from unions such as Numsa, NUM and Sadtu over a wage increase.

Niehaus said Ramaphosa’s term had been about serving the white monopoly of capitalists and not the ANC.

The ANC is yet to respond to the demands made by the demonstrating members.