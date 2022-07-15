Go

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Provincial Commissioner Lt General Elias Mawela and Police Minister Bheki Cele at Alex Police Station on 15 July 2022 following shootings in the area. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Provincial Commissioner Lt General Elias Mawela and Police Minister Bheki Cele at Alex Police Station on 15 July 2022 following shootings in the area. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said seven suspects linked to the killings of at least six people in separate incidents of robbery on Thursday night have been arrested.

Makhura was in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

According to authorities, the suspects are locals - aged between 23 and 33 - and were arrested on Friday afternoon.

They were found in possession of firearms, cellphones and ammunition.

Gauteng police say they've opened cases of murder and attempted murder and a few cases of robbery.

It's alleged an armed gang has been terrorising the Alexandra community for weeks.

The police ministry also confirmed a sixth person died from his injuries in hospital.

Makhura said police visibility would be increased following Thursday night's deadly shootings.

“O Kae Molao; you will see us even over the weekend. We will be in the different areas of our province.”

The premier said they would also be reaching out to the families of those who were murdered.

“Some of the victims are admitted at Charlotte Maxeke and Edenvale hospitals and the other government team will be visiting the bereaved families.”

Makhura also thanked the community of Alexandra for assisting the police with information that helped to find and arrest the suspects.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA