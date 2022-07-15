Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital
Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said seven suspects linked to the killings of at least six people in separate incidents of robbery on Thursday night have been arrested.
According to authorities, the suspects are locals - aged between 23 and 33 - and were arrested on Friday afternoon.
They were found in possession of firearms, cellphones and ammunition.
Gauteng police say they've opened cases of murder and attempted murder and a few cases of robbery.
It's alleged an armed gang has been terrorising the Alexandra community for weeks.
Police Minister Gen. Bheki Cele confirms that the motive for the #AlexandraShooting at this stage, points to robbery.Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 15, 2022
The police ministry also confirmed a sixth person died from his injuries in hospital.
