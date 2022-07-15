Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said seven suspects linked to the killings of at least six people in separate incidents of robbery on Thursday night have been arrested.

Makhura was in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

According to authorities, the suspects are locals - aged between 23 and 33 - and were arrested on Friday afternoon.

They were found in possession of firearms, cellphones and ammunition.

7 arrests linked to the Alexandra killings have been made so far. The suspects are locals aged between 23 & 33. We welcome the intensification of crime prevention across the province & continue to urge the community to come forward with any information relating to these killings. pic.twitter.com/YCG0mwA3HZ David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 15, 2022

Gauteng police say they've opened cases of murder and attempted murder and a few cases of robbery.

It's alleged an armed gang has been terrorising the Alexandra community for weeks.