After shootings, KZN Liquor Authority hopes tavern licence suspension hits home

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority hopes its decision to suspend the licence of the Pietermaritzburg tavern where four people were killed in a shooting over the weekend will send a strong message to similar establishments.

Like in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, liquor officials have been trying to determine if the owner of the KwaZulu-Natal tavern was in breach of his licence.

On Saturday, gunmen opened fire on the tavern in Sweetwaters, killing four people and leaving another eight wounded.

It was one of three shootings in three different parts of the country over the weekend.

Acting CEO of the authority, Bheki Mbanjwa said that security rules were broken here.

"The board has taken a decision to suspend the licence of the liquor outlets until all security measures committed in the security plan have been implemented and the liquor authority is satisfied that they meet the requirement," Mbanjwa said.