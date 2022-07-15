After protest, Gqeberha taxi operations expected to return to normal on Friday

On Thursday, taxi operators staged a protest over the rise in fuel prices, something they said was crippling their industry.

CAPE TOWN - There will be some relief for commuters in Gqeberha on Friday as taxis are expected to operate normally.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in some parts of Gqeberha as taxi operators blockaded some roads, demanding that commuters to be part of their stay away.

But all didn’t seem to go according to plan as reports surfaced of clashes between taxi operators and law enforcement.

The taxi industry said that the last thing they needed was for ugly scenes to erupt as they wanted government to hear their demands.

One taxi boss, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that the last thing that they wanted was to disrupt the economic activity in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

"We are all not hoping to go that way because you know if the public transport is standing still in your town it means all of the businesses will be affected."

Taxi operators in Gqeberha are expected to meet next week Tuesday to discuss a way forward.