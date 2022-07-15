Solve Maths crisis by combining digital with bricks-and-mortar environment

Advantage Learn suggests that the solution to the maths crisis is to combine digital learning with a bricks-and-mortar (school) environment.

JOHANNESBURG - The decline in both the numbers of South African learners who take Maths in school and their performance on the subject has been a growing cause of concern in the country over the years.

Research indicates that of the less than 30 percent of matric students who take maths, only half of them pass their exams.

And even though according to the 2021 National Senior Certificate Examination (NSC) learners improved their marks in Mathematics and Physical Science by more than 3 percentage points over their 2020 counterparts, experts agree that there is a long way to go still.

A recent study by Stellenbosch University’s Research on Socioeconomic Policy unit (RESEP) also found that the failure rates of Grade 9s in Maths rose to 80 percent last year. RESEP also found that some Grade 9s write numbers backwards, and in an international Mathematics study, 54% of them achieved points below the international standard.

While the decline can be attributed to several factors, including a shortage of qualified maths teachers, and attitudes that the subject is 'hard', one of the solutions to this is to combine digital learning with a bricks-and-mortar school environment, as digital assistance can be a great resource in particularly under-resourced schools.

That's according to education company, Advantage Learn.

"While technology will never replace good educators, educators who embrace technology will replace those who don’t," says Crispian Lees, head of education at Advantage Learn.

"These digital resources allow educators to seamlessly migrate from different streams of learning. They can also remediate gaps from previous years or advance gifted learners,” said Crispian Lees, head of education at Advantage Learn.

Their Neo Series which includes over 27,000 minutes of high-quality Mathematics instructional videos covers the full Grade 8 to 12 CAPS syllabus. The digital resource also allows teachers to assign extra work for those falling behind or those who are failing to grasp certain concepts and the teacher (and parents) can get proper feedback from these digital programmes especially when learners are working from home or away for some time.

"Maths is a scarce skill, and it is essential that learners are skilled in it to get meaningful employment and improve their standards of living,” said Lees, adding that "everything in our world has a Mathematical grounding. Your smartphone, laptop, television, and car all happened because of Maths. Cooking is Maths and so is construction, music, art, design, and sport. And that’s why it is so vitally important that our children learn Maths at school and learn it well,” said Lees.