7 bodies found with gunshot wounds at Free State farm

JOHANNESBURG - Reports of mass killings and shootings have rocked the country recently.

In the latest incident, Free State police have confirmed the discovery of seven dead bodies at a farm in Kestell.

The gruesome discovery was made by a farmer in the area on Friday.

"It is alleged that on Frida, the farm owner came across lifeless bodies of farm workers inside their house on the farm," police said in a statement.

Police say the motive for the killings was unknown and the families of the deceased were yet to identify their bodies.

Authorities are calling for anyone with information that can lead to arrests to come forward.

"The Provincial Commissioner Lt General Baile Motswenyane has ordered an urgent mobilisation of maximum resources to make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book."