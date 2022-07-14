Afriforum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

Africa Melane spoke to the campaign officer for strategy and content at Afriforum, Reiner Duvenage, about the lobby group heading to court over plans to do away with the five-year validity of a driving licence in South Africa.

AfriForum has taken legal against the Department of Transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) over the requirement for motorists to renew their licence cards every five years.

The lobby group seeks to extend the validity period to 10 years citing the government's systematic failures that make it difficult for drivers to renew their licence cards.

The campaign officer for strategy and content at Afriforum Reiner Duvenage says they have received over 300,000 complaints from frustrated donating members and the general public.

Duvenage says current regulations stipulate that driving licences are valid indefinitely - which contradicts the five-year renewal requirement for cards.

He said this was due to a lack of a clear distinction between indefinite licenses and renewal of the cards.

Many people face the brunt of the failures in the department due to the practical challenges the public faces when they try to renew their licence cards within five years.

Duvenage says the transport department's system failures due to poor infrastructure maintenance date back to before the COVID-19 pandemic - which further exacerbated them.

They include failures in the online license booking system, chaos in licensing centres and printer breakdowns.

This is the main reason AfriForum wants to extend the period to ten years to rid the public of frustration.

[The public] wants to follow the rules of the department. They want to follow the department's laws but they are unable to do so... In a lot of cases, people took all the necessary steps to renew their licenses on time, they renewed their licenses on time and they were unable to receive their licenses due to the failures of the department and extending this period will just give people that necessary breathing space. Reiner Duvenage, campaign fficer for strategy and content - Afriforum

According to Afri, in May alone, over 40,000 people were fined for not having valid driver's license cards.

AfriAforum seeks to get in touch with motorists who have been fined to provide credence to their case against the Department of Transport.

If we hear hear from members of the public that send us their information and their stories about the fines that they received, and the proof of the fines they received, even if they followed the department's own requirements or the department's requirements for the renewal of licenses, if we receive that, it will give us a lot of credence to our case. Especially the practical considerations of our case that people are following the department's rules but it is becoming practically impossible to renew licenses on time. Reiner Duvenage, campaign fficer for strategy and content - Afriforum

Though AfriForum has yet to receive a court case date for their application, Duvenage says that they aim to have a date by the end of the year or early 2023.

This article first appeared on 702 : Afriforum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years