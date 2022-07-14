Wales stick with winning side for series decider against Boks

There's only one injury enforced change as Josh Adams starts in place of the injured Alex Cuthbert, while Owen Watkin takes Adams' spot on the bench.

CAPE TOWN - After a historic last-minute win in Bloemfontein last weekend, thanks to replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe, Wales have stuck to what worked for them as they named their starting XV for the series decider against South Africa this weekend.

There's only one injury enforced change as Josh Adams starts in place of the injured Alex Cuthbert, while Owen Watkin takes Adams' spot on the bench.

Despite suffering injuries in that second Test, Dan Biggar and Dillon Lewis are both named to start, passing their fitness tests ahead of the final game in Cape Town.

“There has been a lot of time spent in the physio room, a lot of time recovering and I think just mentally, taking a couple of days to switch off from a tough game and enjoying a few days to relax physically and mentally," Biggar said after the left the Free State victorious.

“There hasn’t been a huge amount of training. There have been a few dinged-up bodies around the place and it’s a case of us getting ourselves right for Saturday now.”

Along with Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi who reach milestones with their 100th and 50th cap respectively, Wales outside centre George North will set a new record as the most-capped Wales back of all time when he earns his 105th Test cap.

Wales Team

15 - Liam Williams

14 - Louis Rees-Zammit

13 - George North

12 - Nick Tompkins

11 - Josh Adams

10 - Dan Biggar (captain)

9 - Kieran Hardy

8 - Taulupe Faletau

7 - Tommy Reffell

6 - Dan Lydiate

5 - Adam Beard

4 - Will Rowlands

3 - Dillon Lewis

2 - Ryan Elias

1 - Gareth Thomas

Replacements:

16 - Dewi Lake

17 - Wyn Jones

18 - Sam Wainwright

19 - Alun Wyn Jones

20 - Josh Navidi

21 - Tomos Williams

22 - Gareth Anscombe

23 - Owen Watkin