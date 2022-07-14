Wales stick with winning side for series decider against Boks
There's only one injury enforced change as Josh Adams starts in place of the injured Alex Cuthbert, while Owen Watkin takes Adams' spot on the bench.
CAPE TOWN - After a historic last-minute win in Bloemfontein last weekend, thanks to replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe, Wales have stuck to what worked for them as they named their starting XV for the series decider against South Africa this weekend.
Despite suffering injuries in that second Test, Dan Biggar and Dillon Lewis are both named to start, passing their fitness tests ahead of the final game in Cape Town.
“There has been a lot of time spent in the physio room, a lot of time recovering and I think just mentally, taking a couple of days to switch off from a tough game and enjoying a few days to relax physically and mentally," Biggar said after the left the Free State victorious.
“There hasn’t been a huge amount of training. There have been a few dinged-up bodies around the place and it’s a case of us getting ourselves right for Saturday now.”
Along with Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi who reach milestones with their 100th and 50th cap respectively, Wales outside centre George North will set a new record as the most-capped Wales back of all time when he earns his 105th Test cap.
Wales Team
15 - Liam Williams
14 - Louis Rees-Zammit
13 - George North
12 - Nick Tompkins
11 - Josh Adams
10 - Dan Biggar (captain)
9 - Kieran Hardy
8 - Taulupe Faletau
7 - Tommy Reffell
6 - Dan Lydiate
5 - Adam Beard
4 - Will Rowlands
3 - Dillon Lewis
2 - Ryan Elias
1 - Gareth Thomas
Replacements:
16 - Dewi Lake
17 - Wyn Jones
18 - Sam Wainwright
19 - Alun Wyn Jones
20 - Josh Navidi
21 - Tomos Williams
22 - Gareth Anscombe
23 - Owen Watkin